With measurement still one of the biggest challenges facing video marketers, connected TV ad delivery and measurement platform Innovid has embarked on a partnership with the US Association of National Advertisers (ANA) and leading advertisers to introduce new research and tools to address CTV measurement challenges.
The collaboration has led to the publication of what is described as a first-of-its-kind report called Decoding CTV Measurement: An In-depth Look at Reach, Frequency and ROI that is said to dispel major myths about one of the fastest-growing channels.
Indeed, among the key findings from the report were that the depth of unique reach has yet to be unearthed with the average campaign reaching only 13% of the available US CTV households. The study revealed an average publisher duplication rate of 32% and found that the received wisdom regarding connected TV frequency being an issue was somewhat overstated. Average frequency was found to be to 4.6 across all campaigns. In addition, the report revealed that the impact of CTV spend can be traced far and wide. The average eCPM of the campaigns in our study was $23, which sits in between the average CPM for US primetime TV ads for broadcast and cable ($36 and $19, respectively).
“There's a misconception that there's not enough reach in CTV, however our study saw we've just scratched the surface of the potential reach for this channel," commented Jessica Hogue, general manager of measurement and analytics at Innovid commenting on . "To date, it's been challenging for marketers to effectively optimise CTV campaigns due to a complex ecosystem of disparate device and app options per household. As Innovid Insights continues to evolve, we plan to expand the solution to incorporate all devices and media types, as well as demographic data to enable one unified view of cross-channel measurement.”
“Measurement is one of the biggest challenges facing marketers these days,” added Bill Duggan, group EVP at ANA. “The standardisation of CTV advertising measurement is still in its earlier stages, and this study found that we've only uncovered the tip of the iceberg of what is possible in CTV.
