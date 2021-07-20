Revealing the official launch date of the much-anticipated offer, news giant CNN has announced that it will launch a streaming subscription service in Q1 2022.
The move into streaming with CNN+ comes off what the new provider says has been its highest rated and most trafficked year ever on both television and digital platforms. CNN+ will aim to expand CNN’s multiplatform global reach to provide a new, additive experience that complements the core linear networks and digital platforms to serve superfans, news junkies and fans of quality non-fiction programming.
CNN+ will feature original, live, on-demand and interactive programming as a standalone direct-to-consumer service with offerings that are separate and distinct from CNN, CNN International, HLN and CNN en Español linear TV channels. At launch, CNN+ will have 8-12 hours of live, daily programming offering topical deep dives and lifestyle content. it will also feature some of CNN’s most prominent talent, as well as several new faces, alongside a community component for fans to connect directly with anchors and experts in real time conversations.
CNN+ will also launch with a deep library of non-fiction, long form programming including past seasons of CNN’s award-winning original series and films, including Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, This is Life with Lisa Ling, and United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell. Additionally, it will offer new original series and films developed for CNN+, which will be unveiled later this year.
“CNN invented cable news in 1980, defined online news in 1995 and now is taking an important step in expanding what news can be by launching a direct-to-consumer streaming subscription service in 2022,” said Jeff Zucker, chairman of WarnerMedia news and sports and president of CNN Worldwide commenting on the launch. “As the most trusted and recognised name in news, CNN has unrivalled global reach, world class talent and a deep existing library of content including award winning series and films. On top of a television offering that has never been stronger, which remains at the core of what we do today, we will offer consumers a streaming product that grows the reach and scope of the CNN brand in a way that no one else is doing. Nothing like this exists.”
CNN will continue to have a single app where CNN+ subscribers can access CNN+ programming and pay-TV subscribers can get the TVE experience they have enjoyed for many years. The app will include CNN’s linear TV feeds of CNN, CNN International, HLN and CNN en Español channels, which will be available exclusively for pay-TV subscribers who can also subscribe to CNN+ to access the full CNN+ programming all in one place. CNN’s digital news platform, in CNN.com and CNN mobile apps, will remain a separate, free offering.
