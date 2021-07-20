In a move that the live video streaming and remote production solutions provider says will result in accelerated global growth, global investment firm Carlyle has acquired LiveU from Francisco Partners.
Founded in 2006, LiveU is the pioneer of a bonded cellular technology-based live video transmission platform, offered to major live broadcast news networks and sports content owners globally. LiveU’s technology enables customers to apply innovation and automation to the entire production workflow.
With over 3,000 customers in 130+ countries, LiveU’s technology enables broadcasters to provide live video uplinks, helping top-tier global broadcasters as well as major sporting content owners to meet the strong demand from viewers for live and fan-based content. LiveU is currently gearing up for the Tokyo Summer Games with thousands of hours of live video content expected to be transmitted live from the games.
Details of the transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals, have not as yet been disclosed. However, Carlyle says it will use its deep experience in the media tech sector to support LiveU’s growth ambitions, represented by existing investments in Disguise and NEP alongside prior investments including The Foundry, Vubiquity, BTI Studios and The Mill.
Carlyle added that it will seek to further consolidate LiveU’s market position through M&A activity and organic growth while capitalising on the growing demand for high-quality live video transmission. It expects this trend to accelerate with the rollout of 5G, and as media production in the cloud progresses, increasing the requirements for flexible and remote operations. Carlyle says it will also use its global network to further expand LiveU’s customer base and help to develop relationships with some of the world’s leading content providers.
“Carlyle has a history of investing in fast-growing and highly innovative, disruptive media technology companies and is truly excited to partner with LiveU which is at the forefront of a rapidly growing market,” commented Michael Wand, MD and co-head of the advisory team at Carlyle Europe Technology Partners (CETP) IV, a fund that invests in middle market technology-focused opportunities in Europe and the US and which provided equity for the investment.
“Our partnership with the LiveU team will allow us to support their growth, driven by a mixture of expanding into new verticals, targeted M&A activity and through further developing their relationships with key media broadcasters, particularly in live sports where we are witnessing an exploding demand for live content. We believe that the ongoing shift towards high quality real-time video content, the cost advantages of bonded cellular versus alternative transmission technologies, and the opportunity to bring live broadcast to hitherto neglected areas such as semi-pro or non-professional sports, provides an enormous growth potential for LiveU.”
Samuel Wasserman, CEO and co-founder of LiveU, added: “We’re excited to partner with Carlyle as we look to expand LiveU’s global footprint and service offering. This is a significant milestone for LiveU and represents a strong vote of confidence in our business. Carlyle brings deep industry expertise with their track record in the media and technology space alongside a global network. We greatly thank Francisco Partners and IGP Capital for their support and partnership over the last few years.”
