In a further development for the independent full-fibre broadband network provider, Zzoomm has announced that construction will start in August in the town of Sandhurst and nearby village of Crowthorne.
Having completed its broadband network completion in Henley-on-Thames in 2020, Sandhurst and Crowthorne now join Hereford, Crewe, Cannock and Thirsk as full-fibre broadband towns.
Zzoomm’s new services will see home users able to choose between download speeds of between 100 and 2000Mbps, said to be up to 33x faster than traditional broadband offerings. Zzoomm will begin construction of the network in 2021, aiming to reach over 37,000 homes and businesses. Zzoomm will set up a local operation to deliver this new network and the construction is set to provide career opportunities to more than 100 people in the civils, construction and administration.
The company believes that it can take advantage of what it calls new digitally led lifestyles which are continuing to expand and make the need for an “uncompromising fast and reliable broadband connection” vital. It said that lockdowns and stay at home orders have meant The company noted this has seen networks placed under massive strain from increased use of applications such as broadcasting live sports, online gaming and 4K Ultra HD streaming.
Zzoomm’s new network is planned to reach some 10,500 homes and businesses. The construction is set to provide career opportunities for more than 40 people in the civils, construction and administration sectors.
“The construction of our brilliant fast network in Sandhurst and Crowthorne is a watershed moment for homes and businesses in towns traditionally left behind by traditional providers,” said Matthew Hare, Zzoomm’s chief executive. “For the first time, homes and businesses in the area will have a choice of network. And what a choice: brilliant full fibre for fast, reliable broadband at home and at work. We cannot wait to bring our Zzoomm service to the residents and business owners here who have had to endure slow and unreliable connections and questionable customer service for too long. Lockdown has accelerated the move to more flexible working arrangements. It has boosted our demand for online entertainment and distance learning. "
Zzoomm’s new services will see home users able to choose between download speeds of between 100 and 2000Mbps, said to be up to 33x faster than traditional broadband offerings. Zzoomm will begin construction of the network in 2021, aiming to reach over 37,000 homes and businesses. Zzoomm will set up a local operation to deliver this new network and the construction is set to provide career opportunities to more than 100 people in the civils, construction and administration.
The company believes that it can take advantage of what it calls new digitally led lifestyles which are continuing to expand and make the need for an “uncompromising fast and reliable broadband connection” vital. It said that lockdowns and stay at home orders have meant The company noted this has seen networks placed under massive strain from increased use of applications such as broadcasting live sports, online gaming and 4K Ultra HD streaming.
Zzoomm’s new network is planned to reach some 10,500 homes and businesses. The construction is set to provide career opportunities for more than 40 people in the civils, construction and administration sectors.
“The construction of our brilliant fast network in Sandhurst and Crowthorne is a watershed moment for homes and businesses in towns traditionally left behind by traditional providers,” said Matthew Hare, Zzoomm’s chief executive. “For the first time, homes and businesses in the area will have a choice of network. And what a choice: brilliant full fibre for fast, reliable broadband at home and at work. We cannot wait to bring our Zzoomm service to the residents and business owners here who have had to endure slow and unreliable connections and questionable customer service for too long. Lockdown has accelerated the move to more flexible working arrangements. It has boosted our demand for online entertainment and distance learning. "