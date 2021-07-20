Viacom International Studios (VIS) has signed a long-term agreement for the co-production of audiovisual projects and content with independent Italian production and distribution company Leone Film Group.





The agreement marks opportunities for the development and creation of Italian language content, original, scripted, and unscripted formats. As part of its commitment to investing in quality content as a strategic lever to generate value for all platforms globally, VIS is bolstering its production capacities in Europe by tapping into the creativity and talent in Italy.



Laura Abril, SVP & head of VIS EMEA and Asia, commented: “We are thrilled to launch this important agreement between VIS and Leone Film Group, a leading company in Italy. At VIS we continue to collaborate with the most talented content creators around the world and this agreement aligns perfectly to our strategy. We can't wait for these stories to come to life and reach the homes of our global audiences".



Added Raffaella Leone, CEO of Leone Film Group: “We are very proud to announce this important agreement with VIS… Together, we look forward to delivering original and innovative Italian projects distinguished by an international quality that will appeal to viewers everywhere and have the potential to be distributed worldwide.”



More news on the projects will be announced shortly. All co-produced content will be distributed directly or indirectly through third parties by ViacomCBSNetworks Italy.