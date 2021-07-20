Content discovery and viewer insight solutions provider ThinkAnalytics is teaming with entertainment metadata and content services company Gracenote to enable TV providers to improve personalised video search and recommendations.
The combined solution is based on what is said to an advanced recommendations algorithm integrating new differentiated programme imagery to deliver highly personalised user experiences. Specifically, it combines the ThinkAnalytics’ personalised Images content recommendations algorithm built on AI techniques and data science is integrated with Gracenote’s Personalised Imagery offering, which offers a differentiated set of images for each TV and movie title. This means, said the firms, cable and satellite TV services and streaming platform customers have a solution to optimise visual content merchandising and personalise the user experience.
ThinkAnalytics and Gracenote add that the combination allows video service providers to positively impact key consumption and engagement indicators. They say independent testing of these targeted programme images versus standard imagery has shown measurable increases in time spent watching content and number of titles watched.
“We have proved that viewers connect with content in different ways through visual images, which is a breakthrough for how service providers can recommend content via their UX – and keep viewers engaged,” said Peter Docherty, CTO of ThinkAnalytics. “We are excited to leverage Gracenote’s all-new sets of programme imagery and associated metadata to bring the gold standard of personalised TV experiences to market.”
“Improving content discovery by making it more personal and visually driven holds the potential to help entertainment providers of all sizes move the needle on key business metrics,” added Gracenote CPO Simon Adams. “We are thrilled to extend our long-running collaboration with ThinkAnalytics resulting in this new turnkey solution enabling customers to maximise engagement with content and viewership on their platforms.”
