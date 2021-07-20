Aiming to bring a sparkle of romance to US Hispanic audiences, Canela.TV, one of the first AVOD streaming services for US Hispanic from female and Latina-owned digital media company Canela Media, has entered into a distribution partnership with UP Entertainment.
The distributor is home to UPtv, UP Faith & Family, AspireTV and Cine Romántico the first US Spanish-language free ad-supported streaming movie channel dedicated entirely to romance movies. As part of the new partnership Cine Romántico streaming content will be made available to Canela.TV’s US and Latin American audiences.
Targeted at Spanish speaking television viewers and dual language households, Cine Romántico features Hollywood TV romance movies exclusively in Spanish. Some of the content highlights available from Cine Romantico on Canela.TV include: Niñera Instantánea / Instant Nanny; Casa Vita/ Love Throws a Curve; Hablando Románticamente /Romantically Speaking (pictured).
“With this partnership, we’re one step closer to achieving our vision aimed at changing the classic style of television and being the place for top-quality videos at home or anywhere,” said Isabel Rafferty, CEO and founder of Canela Media. “We look forward to continuing to bring our audiences content with which Latinos can feel represented and learn more about Hispanic culture through entertainment.”
“We are thrilled to be partnering with Canela.TV on the launch of Cine Romántico in the US and Latin America,” added Melissa Ingram, senior vice president, multicultural networks and strategy, UP Entertainment. “Their Spanish platform is the perfect home for Cine Romántico’s entertaining, high-quality Spanish-language romance movies.”
Targeted at Spanish speaking television viewers and dual language households, Cine Romántico features Hollywood TV romance movies exclusively in Spanish. Some of the content highlights available from Cine Romantico on Canela.TV include: Niñera Instantánea / Instant Nanny; Casa Vita/ Love Throws a Curve; Hablando Románticamente /Romantically Speaking (pictured).
“With this partnership, we’re one step closer to achieving our vision aimed at changing the classic style of television and being the place for top-quality videos at home or anywhere,” said Isabel Rafferty, CEO and founder of Canela Media. “We look forward to continuing to bring our audiences content with which Latinos can feel represented and learn more about Hispanic culture through entertainment.”
“We are thrilled to be partnering with Canela.TV on the launch of Cine Romántico in the US and Latin America,” added Melissa Ingram, senior vice president, multicultural networks and strategy, UP Entertainment. “Their Spanish platform is the perfect home for Cine Romántico’s entertaining, high-quality Spanish-language romance movies.”