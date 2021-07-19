Its very existence may have outraged cricket purists well before a single ball has been bowled but The Hundred cricket competitions will debut with what the organisers and Sky Sports say will be ‘ground breaking’’ technology to enhance the spectator experience.
Running from 21 July to 21 August, The Hundred promises to no less than fuse “blockbuster entertainment with world-class cricket”. Combining a new short, fast format of cricket, with each game lasting less than three hours, The Hundred is designed to make cricket more accessible to reach a broader audience.
The competition will feature eight brand new teams from seven cities, with men’s and women’s competitions taking place side by side: Welsh Fire (Cardiff), Southern Brave (Southampton), Northern Superchargers (Leeds), London Spirit, Trent Rockets (Nottingham), Oval Invincibles (London), Manchester Originals and Birmingham Phoenix. Each team will feature some of the best international and domestic cricketers from around the world, including England Men’s & Women’s World Cup winners.
In their partnership, The Hundred and Sky Sports have joined forces to develop what they say is an industry first augmented reality experience on a scale never before seen in sport by creating avatars using motion capture. Sky and The Hundred have captured players’ full range of movement in accurate detail, which will be used to enhance Sky’s TV broadcast coverage and at home fan experience via The Hundred and Sky Sports apps.
The Hundred believes that it is putting digital innovation at the heart of the event experience, with the ambition to push the boundaries of sport, technology and entertainment and draw broader audiences into cricket. The avatar technology is one of the strongest examples of this vision – providing a new broadcast experience for viewers and progressive digital and mobile interactivity for fans to try out first-hand. The technology will also be available for fans via Sky Sports’ digital platforms.
The avatars have been created using ‘MetaStar’, Dimension Studio’s hyper-real avatar solution and the Augemented Reality experience created by Arcade (an immersive experience creative agency, using Unity), in order to bring fans closer to the players than ever before. Heather Knight, Jos Buttler (pictured), Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes are just a few household names fans will recognise.
