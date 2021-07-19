Production-funding and distribution agency Drive has sealed the pre-sales of two series of compelling true crime documentary programming from FirstLook TV.
Stratford-on-Avon-based FirstLookTV is an internationally established creator of factual content and has produced 100s of hours of programming encompassing specialist, documentary and investigative genres to studio entertainment. Its current slate can be seen in America, Canada, throughout Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Africa and Asia including China and India, on Netflix, Amazon Prime, A&E networks, BBC, UKTV, Discovery and Channel 5.
In the first of the deals, True Crime Network (US) and Sky Crime and streaming service NOW (UK & Ireland) have acquired the second series of Made for Murder (10 x 60’) where forensic psychologists (such as Emma Kenny - pictured) from the US and UK delve into background evidence and the life timelines of convicted murderers to expose the tell-tale signs which went ignored in the years before they killed.
True Crime Network has also acquired season three of A Killer’s Mistake (10 x 60’), in which ten iconic and international murder stories are told, focusing on the key error that a killer made which led to their arrest. The series is based around access to police tapes, combined with emotionally-charged interviews, dramatic reconstructions and interviews with experts.
Commenting on the pre-sales, Ben Barrett, Drive joint MD said: “We’re delighted to be supporting the financing of these returning series as well as distributing them globally. The interest in the true crime genre continues to grow and it’s good to be able to offer buyers content from one of the UK’s leading producers of true crime”
FirstLook TV CEO Will Hanrahan added: “These series are further evidence of how FirstLookTV can get content to viewers through with channels, distributors and fantastic industry colleagues. The series’ help cement us as one of the key suppliers of True Crime to UK and US broadcasters.”
