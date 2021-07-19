Continuing the format’s expansion that has seen nearly 1000 hours of the programme placed with broadcasters worldwide in the past few months, Beyond Rights has announced that its lifestyle format Love It or List It will now be available in Finland and France.
First created in 2009, the new series (season four), produced by Beyond Productions for Foxtel, sees Selling Houses Australia favourite Andrew Winter and interior expert Neale Whitaker go head-to-head to help homeowners down under decide whether they should stay in their current property and renovate, or move house to find the home they need.
The original Love It or List It title now runs to nine seasons and 220 hours, with locally produced versions of the format in the UK, Australia and Germany, as well as spin-off series Love It or List It: Vancouver, Love It or List It: Quebec, Love It or List It: Vacation Homes, Love It or List it: Change of Heart and Love It or List It: Brilliant Builds. To date, a version of Love it or List It has aired in more than 20 countries.
In Finland, Beyond Rights has licensed the format to Rabbit Films (Who Wants to be a Millionaire, Battle Ranch), with the production company currently working on an initial 10-episode run for Nelonen, which is due to premiere on 26 August. Nelonen has also acquired season four of Love It or List It: Australia (10 x 60’) and Love It or List It: Brilliant Builds (12 x 60’).
In France, M6 has licensed the Love It or List It format and is currently in pre-production, with further details yet to be announced.
“Love It or List It is the perfect property and lifestyle title as it deals with the ‘should we stay or move’ issues that most property owners, wherever they are in the world, usually face at some time,” commented Beyond Rights head of sales Simona Argenti.
“If you add in useful renovation, makeover and buying tips – and everyone’s love of looking around other people’s homes, it’s no surprise that this title continues to perform extremely well, both as a format and as finished programming. With fresh versions in new locations, significant volume, and franchise extensions, Love It or List It has become a cornerstone programme brand for numerous broadcasters around the world.”
