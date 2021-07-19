Aiming to help a new generation of online storytellers expand their vision and ambition, Screen Australia, NZ On Air have launched Every Voice, a new initiative to support diverse and distinct creators in the creation of innovative content exclusively for TikTok.
The initiative is for TikTok creators or creators who want to expand to working on TikTok and will set out to cultivate original Australian and New Zealand content that resonates with global online audiences.
The partnership will support a range of screen projects from Australia and New Zealand, and is intended for creators from under-represented backgrounds including First Nations, Māori, Pacific Peoples, Pan-Asian, LGBTQIA+, Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CALD), female or trans/gender diverse, those living with a disability and creators based in regional and remote areas.
Australian and New Zealand applicants will be eligible to apply for up to AUD $50,000 per project, with between three to five projects anticipated to be funded per country. Projects must comprise of episodic content designed to be told in 6 to 15 episodes of no more than one minute each, aimed at audiences aged between 16 and 35. Projects can be of any genre of scripted or documentary content. Screen Australia will manage applications for Australian projects, while NZ On Air will manage applications for New Zealand projects.
“Stories have the power to connect communities, drive social change and spark immense joy, and TikTok has created a world of opportunities for storytellers from all backgrounds to make their voices heard,” commented NZ On Air head of funding Amie Mills.” [We are] excited to partner with Screen Australia and TikTok to support and nurture these emerging talents, which will help develop new pathways into our local screen industry and ensure our communities can see themselves reflected on a platform they regularly engage with.”
Submissions are open now and will close 5pm AEST Thursday 26 August 2021. Creators can apply for Every Voice here .
