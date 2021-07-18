International distributor and producer Prime Entertainment Group has sealed a new deal with Belgium’s RTBF for what it says is a “significant” package of entertainment programming, including episodes from biography series Close Up, that the network acquired for its Auvio VOD platform.
Close Up (105 x 26’) is one of Prime’s hit cinema series that features inspiring portraits of famous actors and actresses, drawn by celebrity experts and illustrated by making-of footage, archive images and exclusive interviews.
Radio Télévision Belge Francophone (RTBF), the public broadcasting organisation of the French Community of Belgium and is described as an autonomous public cultural enterprise. It has three television channels and a digital VOD platform, each of which develops it own specificity by prioritising the quality and diversity of programmes. Just days ago, the Auvio service activated linear TV ad replacement on live streams activated linear TV ad replacement on live streams on desktop and mobile app for the first time ever during Euro 2020 ad breaks.
Longtime partner of Prime, the RTBF has regularly acquired Prime’s content, most recently the high-profile documentaries Oakland’s Juvenile Squad, Mediterranean Sea, Groove Cruise, New Orleans, in the Heat of the Night and English Gypsies.
“We are happy to reinforce our partnership with such a key player in the Belgian audiovisual landscape as RTBF,” commented Prime’s head of sales, Alexandra Marguerite. “We continue to develop our offer for our longtime clients and we are proud to count among content providers of this major network.”
Radio Télévision Belge Francophone (RTBF), the public broadcasting organisation of the French Community of Belgium and is described as an autonomous public cultural enterprise. It has three television channels and a digital VOD platform, each of which develops it own specificity by prioritising the quality and diversity of programmes. Just days ago, the Auvio service activated linear TV ad replacement on live streams activated linear TV ad replacement on live streams on desktop and mobile app for the first time ever during Euro 2020 ad breaks.
Longtime partner of Prime, the RTBF has regularly acquired Prime’s content, most recently the high-profile documentaries Oakland’s Juvenile Squad, Mediterranean Sea, Groove Cruise, New Orleans, in the Heat of the Night and English Gypsies.
“We are happy to reinforce our partnership with such a key player in the Belgian audiovisual landscape as RTBF,” commented Prime’s head of sales, Alexandra Marguerite. “We continue to develop our offer for our longtime clients and we are proud to count among content providers of this major network.”