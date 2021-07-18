Even though it has a only been available in the country since June 2020, Ultra HD providers have been broadcasting 4K content simultaneously via DTT, satellite and Internet and their efforts have led to almost seven million UHD TV receivers being sold in the territory.
Furthermore, said José María Vázquez, product and quality director of Vestel Ibérica, a founding member of the UHD Project, nearly almost a million of them have been distributed over the past year.
“Once we have accepted the convenience of UHD, of which we all know its advantages, it is time to ask a new question: Does the installed receiver equipment in Spain allow us to watch these broadcasts in Ultra HD ? The answer is yes, and moreover, it is going to get bigger and bigger,” Vázquez said in an article published in Panorama Audiovisual.
“The increase in television consumption experienced in the last year, caused by health restrictions and greater permanence in homes, together with the recent and upcoming sporting events, have also been key in this good evolution, generating a high demand for large format screens and consequently in the massive possibility that the receivers marketed can receive UHD. Broadcasters, as well as the whole chain of capture, encoding, broadcasting and post-production, up to the receiver itself, are making real efforts to bring this technology to end users.”
Since June, UHD Spain has been broadcasting quality content through Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT), satellite, Internet and hybrid television, in order to promote Ultra HD in the country. In June 2021 it announced that in a bid to consolidate its commitment to develop a collaborative framework around new audiovisual technologies, and in particular Ultra HD, it had started UHD HDR and SDR demonstration broadcasts via terrestrial, satellite and Internet through streaming.
