In a massive vote of confidence in the OTT solutions provider by the social media giant, Facebook has selected Vewd to provide the first web browser in the Portal TV App Store.
In what it says make it stand apart from standard viewing experiences, Vewd’s HTML5 SDK-based technology is designed for connected TV devices, with intuitive controls and functionality to enable viewing of streaming content not available in an app.
With Vewd on the Portal TV, Vewd says consumers can now access, discover and enjoy even more OTT content through their Portal TV from Facebook. Vewd optimised its rendering engine for Portal TV from Facebook, resulting it said in a fast, intuitive UI that delivers a superior viewing experience. Other features supported include are: virtual mouse navigation; integrated on-screen keyboard; full screen tabbed browsing and speed dials for efficient content access.
“By working with Vewd, Portal TV from Facebook expanded its streaming video experience to complement its native apps and immersive video calling from the biggest screen in the home,” said Vewd CEO Aneesh Rajaram. “We are pleased Facebook selected Vewd to build a video-first content viewing experience for Portal TV to provide another way for consumers to access their favourite content.”
The move is the latest in engagements between the two companies. In April 2021, aiming to scale distribution of the social TV app across its smart TV and pay-TV customer base, Vewd announced it was enabling its users to discover and watch videos based on their interests and social connections on Facebook.
With Vewd on the Portal TV, Vewd says consumers can now access, discover and enjoy even more OTT content through their Portal TV from Facebook. Vewd optimised its rendering engine for Portal TV from Facebook, resulting it said in a fast, intuitive UI that delivers a superior viewing experience. Other features supported include are: virtual mouse navigation; integrated on-screen keyboard; full screen tabbed browsing and speed dials for efficient content access.
“By working with Vewd, Portal TV from Facebook expanded its streaming video experience to complement its native apps and immersive video calling from the biggest screen in the home,” said Vewd CEO Aneesh Rajaram. “We are pleased Facebook selected Vewd to build a video-first content viewing experience for Portal TV to provide another way for consumers to access their favourite content.”
The move is the latest in engagements between the two companies. In April 2021, aiming to scale distribution of the social TV app across its smart TV and pay-TV customer base, Vewd announced it was enabling its users to discover and watch videos based on their interests and social connections on Facebook.