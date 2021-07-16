Nexio NewsCraft provides a feature-rich and intuitive toolkit in a single, automated environment that streamlines news production from ingest and preparation to playout and delivery over multiple platforms. Based on proven open standards throughout, Nexio NewsCraft operates seamlessly in hybrid SDI/IP architectures, interfaces tightly with newsroom computer systems (NRCS) via a fully implemented MOS interface, and allows access to systems on-prem, in the field or from home.

Steve Reynolds, president at Imagine Communications, said: “In talking to news broadcasters around the world, the message was absolutely clear. The overwhelming desire is to be first with an accurate telling of the story ― and our new solution will meet that mission-critical requirement hands down.

“Whether for commercial news channels, for government broadcasters, or for public service, the ability to quickly get news to their viewers is of paramount importance and adds real value to their operations."



As a result, the compnay says that it has designed Nexio NewsCraft as a seamlessly integrated, software-defined ecosystem that makes implementation simple and the production process more efficient. Journalists can tell the best story, and producers can get it on air and online quickly. Equally important, we’re able to deliver a full-featured, elegant workflow solution at a competitive price point.”

Imagine says that Nexio NewsCraft incorporates best-of-breed components in virtualised software for implementation on premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid architecture. The solution combines MOS-enabled Nexio production servers and IOX shared storage with the EditShare FLOW family.