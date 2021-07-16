Video technology provider Harmonic has announced the first implementation of public cloud support for the delivery of Dolby Vision HDR live content.

The company has integrated Dolby Vision into its VOS cloud streaming platform and XOS software-based appliance to streamline UHD HDR live production.

Stephane Cloirec, vice president, video appliances, at Harmonic, said: “UHD HDR is a quantum leap forward in picture quality, and Dolby Vision has become the standard for delivering more realistic, compelling and immersive video experiences. Supporting Dolby Vision demonstrates our commitment to streamlining and democratizing UHD HDR live delivery, helping operators embrace the UHD HDR revolution and bring outstanding video experiences to consumers.”

Jean-Christophe Morizur, senior director of professional solutions and products, Dolby Laboratories, commented: “The need for simple live HDR media processing and delivery workflows is critical in order to meet the growing demand from consumers for premium entertainment experiences," said. "Harmonic's adoption of Dolby Vision within its VOS and XOS solutions are major milestones, which will enhance, simplify and automate how operators deliver live HDR content.”