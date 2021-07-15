The on-demand service of Scottish commercial broadcaster STV, STV Player, has inked its biggest content deal to date after partnering with independent global distributor Banijay Rights to bring over 1200 hours of new programming to its free streaming service.
Content will be dropped on the platform over the next twelve months and will primarily comprise high-end drama and factual series from around the world.
The first batch of content is due to go live in early August and will include titles such as Scandi-noir thriller Beck; French murder mystery Malaterra, based on the successful British series Broadchurch; and two acclaimed Australian series, The Time of our Lives and Tangle, which both focus on the trials and tribulations of chaotic Melbourne families. The deal also brings more big names to STV Player, including Olivia Colman and Vanessa Redgrave (who both star in The Thirteenth Tale – pictured), Frank Grillo and Nick Jonas (Kingdom) and Rowan Atkinson (The Thin Blue Line).
Launched in 2009, STV Player is one of the UK’s fastest-growing AVODs, with an ever-expanding library of free content correlating with a significant surge in consumption. From 1 January – 30 June 2021 streams have grown 94% and total online viewing is up 66% compared with the same time period last year. After launching on all major platforms at the end of 2020, STV Player increased its addressable audience more than tenfold to 50 million adults. In June 2021, the platform celebrated its best-performing day since, achieving over one million streams in a single day for the first time ever. Streams grew by 163%, with online viewing up 370% during June alone, fuelled by Euro 2020 and weekly soap drops.
“As STV Player has continued to grow its audience across the country, we’ve gained a clearer idea of what our viewers want from the service,” said STV managing director, digital Richard Williams commenting on the new deal. “This significant deal with Banijay taps right into that, with hundreds of hours of unmissable drama set to drop on STV Player in the coming months. The VOD world is constantly evolving and, as a relatively new player in this field, it’s important for us to have a niche. We’re delighted to be building our reputation as a free provider of big, star-studded dramas, along with popular overseas titles that viewers in the UK are unlikely to discover anywhere else.”
Chris Stewart, SVP UK and Éire, Banijay Rights, added: “This landmark deal extends our partnership with STV and provides viewers on-demand access to a fantastic selection of premium drama and factual content, some of which is available in the UK for the first time.”
