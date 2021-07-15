Nordic pay-TV leader Allente has launched a service to extend its TV UX service beyond the home to enable hotels, hospitals and nursing care homes to provide next-generation entertainment to users.
At the heart of the move, Allente - formed by the merger of Viasat Consumer and Canal Digital – wants to give guests staying at hotels in the Nordic region the same user experience quality and feeling as they enjoy in their homes.
“The quality of in-room entertainment is important when staying in a hotel, both when travelling alone and with others,” remarked Roger von Zernichow, B2B director at Allente. “We have therefore developed a service that gives the guest an equally good TV experience as at home, while significantly reducing operational complexity for hotels.”
The new service is designed to gives hotel managers greater flexibility in channel choice, and provides the guest the opportunity to browse content in a way that Allente says will be far superior than seen in traditional hotel in-room entertainment systems. The guest can pause and rewind TV shows, watch catch-up TV and other features. Hotel-specific information, such as details on facilities and check-out procedures, as well as access to third-party sites that may interest the guest, are also integrated in the user interface.
To power its new B2B entertainment offering for the hospitality industry, Allente assigned 3 Screen Solutions (3SS) to develop a dedicated new app, based on Android TV OS, to launch the service aimed at elevating the hotel TV experience. In the first integration for the new service, 3SS created the app to support viewing on TV sets from Philips Professional Display Solutions which are specifically designed for hotels. Using agile development methodologies 3SS delivered this project in under six months.
Given the context of hotels, particular challenges had to be overcome when developing the app. There was the need to thoroughly erase any personal data and reset the in-room TV system after each guest checks out, and the need to accommodate frequently changing UI language selections. 3SS said it has developed practical and functional app features that ensure the transition from guest to guest has maximised convenience and security for users.
The bundle also includes the 3READY Control Centre enables each hotel to individually brand and present content to meet business needs within an adaptable UX. “We have a lot of exciting service enhancements underway. Additionally, as we roll out this service to the hotel industry, we are also looking at how we can embrace more organisational and institutional categories, and which are first in line,” von Zernichow added.
This project is an expansion of the existing partnership between Allente and 3SS. The OnePlace satellite and OTT service which Canal Digital AS launched in February 2018 was delivered by 3SS and later, in October 2020, Allente extended the Android TV deployment to the new aggregated customer base, now totalling over 1 million subscribing homes in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland.
www.allente.se 3ss.tv, 3ready.tv
“The quality of in-room entertainment is important when staying in a hotel, both when travelling alone and with others,” remarked Roger von Zernichow, B2B director at Allente. “We have therefore developed a service that gives the guest an equally good TV experience as at home, while significantly reducing operational complexity for hotels.”
The new service is designed to gives hotel managers greater flexibility in channel choice, and provides the guest the opportunity to browse content in a way that Allente says will be far superior than seen in traditional hotel in-room entertainment systems. The guest can pause and rewind TV shows, watch catch-up TV and other features. Hotel-specific information, such as details on facilities and check-out procedures, as well as access to third-party sites that may interest the guest, are also integrated in the user interface.
To power its new B2B entertainment offering for the hospitality industry, Allente assigned 3 Screen Solutions (3SS) to develop a dedicated new app, based on Android TV OS, to launch the service aimed at elevating the hotel TV experience. In the first integration for the new service, 3SS created the app to support viewing on TV sets from Philips Professional Display Solutions which are specifically designed for hotels. Using agile development methodologies 3SS delivered this project in under six months.
Given the context of hotels, particular challenges had to be overcome when developing the app. There was the need to thoroughly erase any personal data and reset the in-room TV system after each guest checks out, and the need to accommodate frequently changing UI language selections. 3SS said it has developed practical and functional app features that ensure the transition from guest to guest has maximised convenience and security for users.
The bundle also includes the 3READY Control Centre enables each hotel to individually brand and present content to meet business needs within an adaptable UX. “We have a lot of exciting service enhancements underway. Additionally, as we roll out this service to the hotel industry, we are also looking at how we can embrace more organisational and institutional categories, and which are first in line,” von Zernichow added.
This project is an expansion of the existing partnership between Allente and 3SS. The OnePlace satellite and OTT service which Canal Digital AS launched in February 2018 was delivered by 3SS and later, in October 2020, Allente extended the Android TV deployment to the new aggregated customer base, now totalling over 1 million subscribing homes in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland.
www.allente.se 3ss.tv, 3ready.tv