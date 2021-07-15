Marking the cable and OTT content distribution services provider’s first step in the US content distribution arena, Dish Network’s US OTT service Sling TV is to host ten premium linear North African channels from Ninetnine.
The channels, which will be available free to households across the US as part of an advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) business model, include Nessma TV, Samira TV, Lina TV, 2M Monde and Al Aoula among and others. Ninetnine has worked with the programmers to acquire the rights for all the live TV content and to then aggregate and distribute it to Sling TV.
Ninetnine and Dish Network say they took the decision to launch the channels free-to-air based on seeing the successful uptake of AVOD services across the US over the past year. A recent Digital TV Research Global AVOD Forecasts noted that the US has both the most developed OTT sector in the world and the most developed advertising market. The also predicted that US AVOD revenues will triple between 2020 and 2026 to $31 billion and the US will grow its share of the global total from 37% in 2020 to 47% by 2026.
“It’s our philosophy to provide households in diasporas in Europe and now in the US with the highest quality content,” said Ninetnine co-founders Samir Zehani and Adel Hamla explaining the move. “We know exactly what North Africans living abroad want to watch. We’ve already generated pay-TV revenues for some of these TV channels in France via our leading pay-TV service Le Bouquet Maghreb. The focus now is conquering new territories. Sling TV was absolutely the best fit for our requirements and we are excited for the launch.”
International film producer and Nessma TV investor Tarak Ben Ammar added: “Our partnership with Ninetnine has been paramount in our international expansion. Their expertise in taking our content to new audiences is valuable and now we are glad to explore the opportunities of AVOD with one of the best platforms in the US. We are proud and excited to start Nessma’s live feed on Sling TV.”
