With 4K content streaming, augmented and virtual realities and the increasing demand for high quality video conferencing driving a 40% growth in demand for mobile network capacity every year, BT has unveiled plans to address the future needs for UK mobile.
Revealing its vision for communications across the country, the owner of the EE mobile network, has unveiled an ambition to introduce what it says will be the UK’s first fully converged wireless and fixed network that can support “revolutionary” new services.
BT said investment into wider coverage and technology improvements were crucial to meet customers’ growing expectations of their digital networks, as well as improving the experiences they receive. It noted that 5G was already revolutionising immersive entertainment experiences.
Over the next seven years, the telco promises to offer almost universal next-generation wireless coverage across the country, encompassing not only through 4G and 5G networks but also from low earth orbit satellite connectivity. This will complement the Openreach fibre broadband network which is currently being deployed throughout the UK.
The roadmap of the end-to-end technology overhaul that will deliver the new converged network will begin with a new 5G core network control system set to launch by 2023, built upon BT’s distributed Network Cloud infrastructure, combining all digital networks. BT will use an increased use of machine learning to predict and resolve issues before they affect customers and automatically route services through the best available connection, what the company says will be a major step towards a fully converged and virtualised network.
To extend mobile coverage BT’s mobile network, EE says that it will be driving 4G connectivity deeper into rural areas, adding over 4,500 square miles of new signal by 2025. In parallel EE’s 5G network, launched two years ago, will grow to cover half of the UK population by early 2023, four years ahead of the UK Government’s ambition under the plans outline in the Future Telecoms Infrastructure Review. Utilising the expanded 4G infrastructure, BT says 5G will pass the geographic reach of 4G to become the UK’s largest digital network by 2028, providing signal to over 90% of UK landmass.
To reach this benchmark new 700MHz 5G spectrum, recently secured in Ofcom’s auction, will be deployed across the majority of EE sites, offering stronger indoor and wider rural coverage while BT’s increasing role in the deployment of Neutral Host systems, third party infrastructure that can be used by multiple networks, will support enhanced 4G and 5G coverage in busy environments like airports, stadia and campuses.
“Over the past 18 months we’ve helped the UK to meet the demands of a pandemic. We must now look ahead to deliver the strongest foundations to drive future growth,” said BT Group CEO Philip Jansen commenting on the new strategy. “We’re making a uniquely ambitious, long-term commitment to drive high performance 5G further and faster, and to integrate it at the core with our fibre network for a seamless customer experience. Openreach was first to fibre, EE was first to 5G and together BT will be first to a fully converged future.”
BT said investment into wider coverage and technology improvements were crucial to meet customers’ growing expectations of their digital networks, as well as improving the experiences they receive. It noted that 5G was already revolutionising immersive entertainment experiences.
Over the next seven years, the telco promises to offer almost universal next-generation wireless coverage across the country, encompassing not only through 4G and 5G networks but also from low earth orbit satellite connectivity. This will complement the Openreach fibre broadband network which is currently being deployed throughout the UK.
The roadmap of the end-to-end technology overhaul that will deliver the new converged network will begin with a new 5G core network control system set to launch by 2023, built upon BT’s distributed Network Cloud infrastructure, combining all digital networks. BT will use an increased use of machine learning to predict and resolve issues before they affect customers and automatically route services through the best available connection, what the company says will be a major step towards a fully converged and virtualised network.
To extend mobile coverage BT’s mobile network, EE says that it will be driving 4G connectivity deeper into rural areas, adding over 4,500 square miles of new signal by 2025. In parallel EE’s 5G network, launched two years ago, will grow to cover half of the UK population by early 2023, four years ahead of the UK Government’s ambition under the plans outline in the Future Telecoms Infrastructure Review. Utilising the expanded 4G infrastructure, BT says 5G will pass the geographic reach of 4G to become the UK’s largest digital network by 2028, providing signal to over 90% of UK landmass.
To reach this benchmark new 700MHz 5G spectrum, recently secured in Ofcom’s auction, will be deployed across the majority of EE sites, offering stronger indoor and wider rural coverage while BT’s increasing role in the deployment of Neutral Host systems, third party infrastructure that can be used by multiple networks, will support enhanced 4G and 5G coverage in busy environments like airports, stadia and campuses.
“Over the past 18 months we’ve helped the UK to meet the demands of a pandemic. We must now look ahead to deliver the strongest foundations to drive future growth,” said BT Group CEO Philip Jansen commenting on the new strategy. “We’re making a uniquely ambitious, long-term commitment to drive high performance 5G further and faster, and to integrate it at the core with our fibre network for a seamless customer experience. Openreach was first to fibre, EE was first to 5G and together BT will be first to a fully converged future.”