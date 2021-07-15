Audience-based buying (ABB) is recognised as a tool that through 2021 and beyond could continue to transform and strengthen a marketer's ability to drive business outcomes, but says, research from the Video Advertising Bureau (VAB), these benefits are in danger of not being realised.
In its report, Meeting Industry Challenges: Guidance and Inspiration to Embracing an Audience-First TV Buying Approach, VAB commissioned Advertiser Perceptions to survey 211 marketers and agencies to assess how the advertising industry was adopting ABB. Survey data was gathered from 23-31 March 23 2021. All survey respondents were advertising decision-makers planning digital video, cable/broadcast TV or advanced TV.
Among the survey's findings was that somewhat worryingly, almost two-thirds (65%) of agency professionals and 46% of brand marketers say they have not received any formal training in ABB approaches. Due to the rapid change and variety of offerings, 89% of brand marketers and 78% of agency professionals were found to be a often confused by the different terminology used to describe audience-based buying by various multiscreen TV companies. Only 46% of brand marketers said their linear TV and digital video was planned and bought through the same team.
The survey noted that 94% of brand marketers and 91% of agency professionals would be interested in free expert training on ABB while 93% of brand marketers say they have difficulty keeping up with the new buying capabilities of platforms.
“Audience-based buying is a powerful and sophisticated tool that, through 2021 and beyond, will continue to transform and strengthen a marketer's ability to drive business outcomes, but its full impact can only be realised if industry professionals are armed with the proper education and training,” observed VAB executive VP Danielle Delauro. “Currently, within companies and agencies, formal training in ABB is widely non-existent—and that is unacceptable, as well as ultimately unhealthy for the TV ecosystem.”
In a call to action to address the situation, VAB says that it identified a number of opportunities which it believes can be implemented by both buyers and sellers to facilitate greater usage and investment in modern TV buying approaches. These include creating education and training programmes; creating more awareness and familiarity with multiscreen TV platform capabilities; reimagining infrastructure to better execute data-driven video campaigns.
