Technicolor regards the deployment as representing a giant step forward in giving Brazilian subscribers greater freedom and control over their home video and entertainment experiences.



"STBs with far-field voice enable subscribers to control their TVs and STBs without a remote control," said Brian Jentz, vice president of the video product unit at Technicolor: “ hey will be able to talk to their devices to seamlessly switch channels and choose their favourite movies, games, music and other information resources. It will also allow them to directly interact with Google Assistant.”



For its part, the operator believes Sky Connect and its far-field voice capabilities will provide an opportunity for Brazilian subscribers to enjoy an integrated digital home experience.



Added Andre Ribeiro, marketing vice-president of Sky Brasil: “We The technology enables Sky Brasil to address current consumer needs as we anticipate emerging desires and develop plans for future services. The roll-out of this STB is future evidence of our commitment to continue delivering joy and entertainment to our clients, in a complete pay-TV experience.”