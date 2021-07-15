The investment from Pixelogic, a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Imagica Group is designed to help expand MetaMedia’s global reach, especially throughout Asia. It is seen by MetaMedia as showing the company's ongoing commitment to better serve the needs of customers by providing what it says are "unmatched" theatrical mastering and distribution services on a global scale.



Moreover, it regards the potential that can be unlocked through the collaboration as far-reaching, including facilitating growth and expansion of service offerings in Asia.



J“Pixelogic’s investment in MetaMedia reaffirms the massive potential of our technology and business," said MetaMedia CEO Jason Brenek. "We’re thrilled to strengthen our existing partnership with Pixelogic and work with the IMAGICA GROUP to expand our network around the world. Thanks to partners like Pixelogic and Velocity, we’ve been able to rapidly expand our network of installed sites and deliver numerous Hollywood movies, live programming like UFC fights, AEW wrestling matches, A-list concerts, documentaries, and cinema advertising, among other new revenue opportunities for cinemas and drive-ins.”

Added Andy Scade, senior vice president and general manager of Pixelogic’s Worldwide Digital Cinema Services: “MetaMedia’s innovative technology and solutions-driven approach is well-aligned with Pixelogic’s vision and strategy. With the evolving landscape of theatrical distribution models, we are committed to making further investments that enable faster delivery to exhibitors, increase content security and offer a broader array of content in theatres.”