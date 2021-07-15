Dalet CubeNG uses the Brainstorm real-time graphics engine to deliver 2D and 3D branding as well as engaging visual storytelling across broadcast, social and digital channels. All Dalet CubeNG capabilities are available both on-premises and in the cloud.

The scalable, enterprise-level graphics solution is used by broadcasters including Euronews, Mediaset and Teleticino, and now features customisable work spaces that allow users to manipulate graphics in real time during a live show. The update also adds support for working across multiple sites to allow broadcasters to create distributed graphics workflows across all their centres of operation.

New features include customisable button boards, more powerful shortcuts, advanced interaction with graphics, which can now be scripted in advance.

Commenting on the enhanements, Jérémy Krein, product manager, Dalet CubeNG, said: “Audiences depend on graphics to absorb key points of complex events such as pandemic data, elections or sports statistics. However, often you cannot script these stories in advance. Our latest release of Dalet CubeNG brings users time-saving tools to enhance unscripted live news with compelling graphics elements. Users can animate charts, maps and other elements on the fly, enhancing the overall news commentary. This type of interaction with graphics provides audiences with even more valuable information, thus engaging them at a deeper level.”