With the Opening Ceremony from the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo just over a week away, European broadcast rights holder Discovery has unveiled its plans that it says will connect fans to the action and their favourite athletes "like never before".
The broadcaster says that its ambition to unlock the power of the Olympics will be underpinned by a promise to give viewers the ability to watch every moment with what it says will be a unique approach to analysing the action that has taken place in Tokyo.
The centre-piece of Discovery’s coverage of Tokyo 2020 will be the new extended reality Cube studio, designed to showcase new software and motion graphics that Discovery says will push the Cube’s analytical capabilities to a whole new level, giving viewers the chance to deep dive into performance details. The multi-location Cube studio for Tokyo 2020 will also feature up to seven different immersive real-time video environment locations; bespoke 360-degree beauty shots of Tokyo as backdrops; newly-released 3D Zoom software to allow viewers to see wider and more spectacular panoramic views of Cube locations; a virtual set extension with cameras able to roam around the digital environment.
“The Cube is an incredible piece of immersive technology and we’re so excited to reveal new innovations to our virtual studio as the countdown to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games enters its final stage,” said Scott Young, senior VP of content and production at Discovery Sports. “The first iteration of the Cube used at the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 marked a significant milestone in our technical development. The Cube has been at the centre of our Grand Slam tennis coverage, and a major part of connecting with the players. Now, we're set to take the Cube to a whole new level for Tokyo 2020. We hope the additional capabilities of the Cube will bring an extra dimension to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic storytelling and viewing experience, for audiences across all Discovery platforms.”
For Tokyo 2020, Discovery – whose sports content already reaches 130 million people every month - will serve fans in 50 countries and territories across Europe in 19 different languages. Coverage will be broadcast on multiple platforms, including discovery+, Eurosport and Eurosport App. Fans will be able to watch upwards of 3,500 hours of live action throughout the 17 days of competition.
