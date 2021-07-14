Factual entertainment and documentary titles are at the vanguard of a new slate of content deals that rapidly growing international content business Distribution360 (D360) has concluded in Europe.
In France, leading broadcaster M6 has licensed There’s Something You Should Know (6 x 30), described as a fresh and inclusive new dating show, where suitors choose matches from telephone conversations, only for the matches to reveal a physical disability ahead of meeting. The series aims to demystify stereotypes and promote honest discussions around disability. Planete+ has licensed Red Arrows: Inside the Bubble (1 x 60’), a documentary with exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the iconic aerobatic display team, while ARTE has acquired the hour-long Into the Arctic: Awakening, featuring artist and explorer Cory Trépanier as he undertakes a journey of discovery into Canada’s spectacular wilderness landscapes.
Italian broadcaster RAI 5 has acquired seasons two and three of Tales By Light (12 x 60’ – pictured ), a series following some of the world’s most respected photographers as they push their craft to the limits and capture different cultures, wildlife and landscapes with unique perspectives. In Germany, Welt24 has licensed true crime title Sex, Fame & Murder. This one-hour documentary provides an up-close and personal look at the life of a fame-hungry and notorious Canadian, Luka Magnotta, who committed a gruesome murder and then went on the run, sparking an international manhunt.
In Eastern Europe, Kontent has acquired the 10 x 30 series Vedettes à Poils (Furry Stars) for Russia, the Baltics and CIS. The show shines a spotlight on championship dogs and their passionate owners as they compete in prestigious competitions. Also in the region, First HDTV (Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Ukraine, and CIS) has licensed three factual titles: science show Tomorrow’s World Today (2 series: 24 x 30), the 4 x 60 access series, Britain’s Ultimate Pilots, and season one of WW2 Treasure Hunters (8 x 60), which looks to reveal forgotten war stories through finding long-buried artifacts.
In the online arena, European OTT platform and thematic channel distributor Alchimie has acquired Vedettes à Poils (10 x 30), Pilotes de Demain (Pilots of Tomorrow, 8 x 30), Britain’s Ultimate Pilots (4 x 60), WW2 Treasure Hunters S1 (8 x 60) and Murder by Shark: The Birkenhead Disaster (1 x 60). The latter is a fascinating documentary exploring a shipwreck off the west coast of Africa, which saw three tons of gold mysteriously vanish and the death of 436 people, many of whom were eaten by blood-thirsty sharks.
“We are delighted to have concluded these recent deals with a range of key partners across Europe,” remarked Diane Rankin, D360’s SVP rights and executive producer. From high-end documentaries to factual entertainment, our unscripted catalogue continues to showcase original content from producers around the world who are expert at gaining exclusive access to share new stories about fascinating people, places and events.”
