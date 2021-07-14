Just as the thrilling Euro 2020 tournament ended, Eleven Belgium has not let the grass grow under its boots and has reaffirmed its commitment to international football by agreeing a new rights deal to broadcast the UEFA Nations League, alongside the UEFA Euro 2024 and FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers.
The sports and entertainment media group’s platforms across Europe and Asia has a rights portfolio that includes the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Serie A, F1, NBA and NFL. Eleven’s global streaming platform www.elevensports.com also delivers niche-premium and longtail live sport to fans around the world.
In Belgium, Eleven holds the domestic and international rights to the Belgian Pro League. Its UEFA Nations League coverage will get underway again in October with the semi-final clashes Belgium v France and Italy v Spain. It will go on to bring fans all the action from the UEFA Nations League until 2025. Coverage will include the 2022 and 2024 UEFA Nations League campaigns and the 2023 and 2025 UEFA Nations League Finals.
Eleven will also bring the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers and FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers to fans in Belgium across their linear and digital platforms.
"This new agreement further strengthens our premium football offering at Eleven Belgium. In addition to being the Home of Belgian football, we are also proud to bring fans the best action from LaLiga, the Bundesliga, Serie A, the FA Cup, MLS and more,” said Guillaume Collard, Eleven Belgium & Luxembourg managing director and Eleven group chief rights acquisitions officer commenting on the deal. “We’re delighted to have extended our deal with UEFA to ensure Eleven’s audience can continue to enjoy top international football alongside their favourite club competitions.”
