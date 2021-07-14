Global producer and distributor Keshet International (KI) has completed a deal with Tokyo Broadcasting System Television (TBS) that will see it bring an original scripted format into Japan for the very first time.
Based on a concept co-developed by KI with Canada’s Facet4 Media and a production manual written and created by Ilan Ulmer and Samuel Goldberg (Silo, Mildred & The Dying Parlor), Deep Crime Unit (DCU) is a 10 x 60’ crime-based procedural that follows one unit of an elite Scuba underwater crime investigation team as they tackle a new case each week, while working to maintain their complex lives and relationships on land. But just like the waters they dive in, there is much more going on under the surface than what first meets the eye.
Having licensed DCU from Canadian television production, distribution and financing company Facet4 Media, KI worked closely with TBS and Facet4 Media to then co-develop an original adaptation of the format for the Japanese and the global market.
Deep Crime Unit (DCU) is slated to start shooting later this summer in Japan - with Hiroshi Abe (Shin Zan Mono, Downtown Rocket, Dragon Zakura) in the lead role of Masayoshi Nina, “the diver with handcuffs” - ahead of a series premiere early in 2022 on TBS’s prime drama slot, Sunday nights at 21:00. Keshet International will distribute the both the finished tape and format internationally.
TBS’s Hidenori Iyoda, producer of the record-breaking drama series Naoki Hanzawa, takes the lead in Japan, working alongside executive producers Atar Dekel, KI’s VP of Global Drama, and Anna-Sue Greenberg and Stephen Greenberg of Facet4 Media. The deal was brokered by Yumiko Aoyagi to TBS. Atar Dekel, KI’s VP of Global Drama, will executive produce Deep Crime Unit (DCU), alongside Facet4 Media’s Anna-Sue Greenberg and Stephen Greenberg, and TBS’s Hidenori Iyoda. Creators Ilan Ulmer and Sam Goldberg will serve as EP’s as well.
Commenting on the partnership, KI’s CEO Alon Shtruzman said: “We are thrilled to be the first to set up a scripted deal of this kind in Japan. We are incredibly honoured to be working with TBS on this exciting drama alongside Facet4 Media, and in such an innovative way. We all share the same vision where great drama can travel anywhere. This is so much more than a licensing deal for us, representing the beginning of what we hope will become a long term and mutually beneficial relationship between us both.”
TBS president Takashi Sasaki added, “This is truly an epoch-making collaboration. As a leading Japanese drama producer, TBS is excited to be joining hands with KI, with its reputation for high-quality production and international distribution expertise, and Facet4 for its track-record for developing excellent dramas and films. We truly believe that high-quality entertainment knows no borders and can bring joy to people worldwide.”
