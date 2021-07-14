The Italian football team may have achieved its goal for Euro 2020 but independent ad monetisation platform Smart AdServer says it far surpassed its own during the tournament in its work with Belgian multi-media advertising network Régie Média Belge (RMB).
The companies collaborated to activate linear TV ad replacement on live streams on desktop and mobile app for the first time ever during Euro 2020 ad breaks. The firms say live sports streaming is seeing an exceptional rise in viewership on desktop and mobile devices. With the migration of audiences to digital platforms, they noted the scale opportunity for targeted and addressable dynamic ad insertion for broadcasters, operators, and brands.
During the month-long Euro 2020 tournament, RMB, the advertising agency of Belgian public service broadcaster RTBF, personalised each viewer's stream during live game broadcasts on its AUVIO live video streaming and video on demand platform. AUVIO makes use of Smart AdServer, a proprietary live ad decisioning solution.
Smart AdServer handled requests for over 12 million ads and scaled programmatic delivery to more than 100,000 concurrent viewers per match. Linear TV ad replacement took place on live streams on desktop and mobile app (iOS and Android) for the first time during Euro 2020 ad breaks.
“Euro 2020 was the ideal occasion to raise our partnership with Smart to the next level. With the co-development of tailored solutions on live-streams, we are able to bring together the brand, the media context and the audience at a moment of high engagement”, explained RMB development director Valérie Janssens. “The ability to deliver on this promise in the AUVIO Live environment is the result of an incredible collaboration between our teams and partners. The feat is not only a technical and operational achievement, as advertisers now understand the value of reaching consumers through high-impact live events on the platform of their choice.”
“Because of the unscheduled break patterns and the complexities of serving to a surge of viewers who tune in for an event stream on any given day, live sports have remained one of the most difficult formats for programmatic DAI (dynamic ad insertion)”, added Smart VP sales video/addressable TV Gerald Sauvageon. We are particularly proud to support RMB's, RTBF’s and AUVIO’s teams in delivering this project of addressable television and video campaigns.”
