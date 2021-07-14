The new single converged headend enabled by the ATEME TITAN transcoders allows for simplified and unified management across AVG’s multiple streams. It enables not only content to be delivered on any screen, but also cost savings across power, space, bandwidth and operations.

The ATEME TITAN encoders enable high-density software compression for AVG, with the highest video quality at the lowest possible bitrate. This ensures that end users receive the best possible experience, while also providing bandwidth savings. Additionally, ATEME’s accessible licensing model ensures that the total cost of ownership is kept as low as possible while removing the risk of any hidden licences, payments, or fees.

AVG deputy general director, Nguyen Cong Du, commented: “Because we transmit on three different streams – DTH, DTT and OTT – ATEME’s converged headend is especially appealing. It enables us to unify management over all streams with a single platform. This makes everything simpler, allowing us to optimize all processing functions, and of course it also reduces our capital expenditure. We are pleased with the platform and also find it very handy to have a local engineer from ATEME to help with technical issues.”

Added ATEME sales director, Nguyen Duc Long: “We’re delighted to be working with a significant multi-player operator in Vietnam. As elsewhere, viewers in Vietnam want convenience and choice in TV viewing, and our collaboration with AVG ensures that the organization can meet these requirements by delivering on any screen, while also simplifying its internal operations.”