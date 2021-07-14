Media experience platform Cloudinary has launched a new innovation lab which it says will disrupt the media experience space, bringing new concepts to life, cultivating creativity and potentially spurring ideas, insight and knowledge sharing.
The new Cloudinary Labs will aim to facilitate the analysis and development of new technologies, different approaches to media creation and processes, and cutting-edge concepts that will reshape the future of visual media. It will also continue its parent company’s commitment to developing technology across all facets of visual media, including the support and development of next-gen image and video codecs like JPEG XL, AVIF and AV1.
As an incubator for new ideas, Cloudinary Labs will also rely on data-driven decisioning processes to help validate hypotheses and gauge market interest. Through iterations and feedback loops, Cloudinary Labs will see continuous concept development that will shift the way people engage with media.
Projects already in development include MediaFlows, a low-code, hyper-automation solution created to offer a new, simplified way to build flexible and scalable media applications on top of Cloudinary. MediaFlows are designed to build and automate media workflows. Each flow, composed of a library of Media Blocks -- low-code widgets representing key media tasks -- will connect to each other to program the behaviour of a developer’s application, allowing developers and other technical users to cut significantly the time taken to design, deploy, test and scale custom media applications.
In addition to MediaFlows, Cloudinary Labs will start to explore other proof of concepts across the digital media landscape, including Media Inspector, a tool that will analyse media assets performance on sites; Cloudinary ServiceWorker, a tool designed to allow users to insert Cloudinary at the browser level without changing a single line of code; as well as a variety of extendibility concepts for Android and desktop sharing.
“As new technologies emerge and companies look to improve how they create and share visual content to better connect with their audiences, Cloudinary Labs offers a space to experiment with innovative concepts, from new image formats and video technologies driven by AI to new approaches to coding and hyper automation,” said Cloudinary vice president of innovation Daniel Amitai.
“With a strong ecosystem of users, customers and partners across nearly every industry, Cloudinary is well-positioned to gather different perspectives on how media is created and utilised and we will leverage this insight to expand our work and push the bounds of visual media innovation.”
