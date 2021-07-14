Annika is based on the popular BBC Radio 4 play Annika Stranded, which stars Nicola Walker as the eponymous Scandinavian detective, a leading light in the murder squad of the Oslo police. Annika will air on UKTV’s Alibi channel in August 2021.



In the new six-part drama, sharp, witty and enigmatic DI Annika Strandhed is tasked with investigating the unexplained, brutal and seemingly unfathomable murders that wash up in the waterways of Scotland. The drama breaks the fourth wall as Annika invites audiences in to hear her thoughts, engaging them and enticing them to solve the crimes with her. Throughout the series Annika shares her wry observations on the case and her life, as she manages her brilliant yet unconventional team, and her equally brilliant yet complex teenage daughter.



The adaptation is a Black Camel production for UKTV co-produced with Masterpiece in association with All3Media International. Deals signed earlier this year with NRK (Norway), DR (Denmark), SVT (Sweden) and YLE (Finland) will see Annika heading to the Scandinavian territories that were its original inspiration.



“We are thrilled to see All3Media International garnering so much early interest in the series with such strong broadcast partners involved and on board already," said Arabella Page-Croft, producer, director and co-founder at Black Camel Pictures. "We are hugely looking forward to the seeing the international reception and introducing Annika, our wonderful, sharp and very funny detective played so brilliantly by Nicola Walker, to the world.”



Further European broadcasters to sign Annika at pre-sale are VRT (Belgium), NPO (Netherlands) and TV+ (Turkey and Cyprus). Co-commissioner PBS Masterpiece will air Annika in North America and All3Media International has also sold broadcast rights to ABC for Australia.



David Swetman, SVP of scripted content at All3Media International, commented: “As expected, Annika is in high demand in the global market, and we’re very pleased to outline this first roster of deals ahead of the drama’s premiere. Annika creator Nick Walker’s radio series - inspired by the best in Scandinavian crime drama and starring the multi-talented Nicola Walker - is adored by fans across the UK, so we’re excited to see this incredible partnership reuniting for an on-screen adaptation. Nicola is the perfect lead for what promises to be a uniquely engaging drama, bringing Annika’s investigations vividly to life and drawing viewers in by making them her confidante throughout.”