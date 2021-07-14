High performance content delivery specialist Varnish Software has announced new CDN performance milestones for VOD and live linear use cases.

Varnish Software tested the performance of its Varnish Edge Cloud solution under real-world conditions. The tests used 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processor-based servers conforming to the Intel Select Solution for Visual Cloud Delivery Network. These servers were further configured with hardware acceleration and software optimization, including NUMA-awareness capabilities.

The results show VOD CDN (1 socket): Up to 192 Gbps network throughput with 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable platform featuring gen 4 Intel DC P5510 SSD; VOD CDN (2 socket): Up to 383 Gbps network throughput with 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable platform featuring gen 4 Intel DC P5510 SSD; live linear video CDN: up to 1.74x higher performance on 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Platform supporting Intel Optane persistent memory 200 series, compared with prior generation.

Lars Larsson, CEO, Varnish Software, said: “Our close collaboration with Intel continues to break new ground in CDN performance. We’re not only approaching line rate speeds and unlocking the capacity to handle huge streaming demand but making it more cost efficient to do so. It simplifies deployments too, showing how CoSPs can implement the solution and achieve leading performance themselves.”

Espen Braastad, VP engineering, Varnish Software, added: “Partnering with Intel means we can optimize software and hardware for the most pressing networking challenges. Our latest performance results are due, in part, to non-uniform memory access (NUMA) capabilities added in the latest Varnish software release, enabling each CPU in a dual-processor system to have direct and fast access to memory.”