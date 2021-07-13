In addition to smashing records for UK broadcasting, the UEFA EURO 2020 Final on 11 July between Italy and England, set a record as the most-watched European Football Championship match ever in the US for sports broadcaster ESPN with an average audience of 6.488 million viewers and a peak of 8.199 million.

The audience peaked during the dramatic penalty shootout following 90 minutes of normal play and 30 minutes extra time.

Audiences for this year’s delayed final were 43% up on the last EURO final between Portugal and France in 2016 and surpassed the previous viewership high of 4.567 million for the EURO 2012 Final between Spain and Italy. The EURO 2020 Final was also the most-viewed soccer telecast in the United States since July 2019.

Through all 51 matches of UEFA EURO 2020, the Disney channels of ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 delivered an average audience of 1.363 million viewers, a 31% increase compared with the 2016 event on ESPN and ESPN2 (1.039 million viewers).

The 36 group stage matches on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 averaged 870,000 viewers, a 23% increase compared with EURO 2016 and the eight round of 16 games on ABC and ESPN drew an average of 1.816 million, up 38%. The quarterfinals generated an average audience of 2.018 million viewers watching the four matches on ABC and ESPN, a 16% increase. The two semi-finals gave ESPN average audiences of 2.561 million viewers, rising 37% on the same stage of 2016.