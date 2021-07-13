MGM Television and Nippon TV have inked a 12-episode order for Season 8 of the global format Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?

Produced in more than 70 countries to date, Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? has continued to expand around the world, including in Japan.

Said Seiji Watanabe of Nippon TV: “We are very excited by the success Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? Japan continues to receive and thrilled it has been met with enthusiasm by the audience, spanning a very wide range of ages. This educational format provides a great service to our young viewers while also entertaining them and their parents alike.”

The series, originally created in 2005 and airing on FOX to record ratings in the US, has been a mainstay on global television for years and has recently experienced a resurgence in interest from global broadcasters seeking a fresh take for younger audiences with an established track record.