In the end it wasn’t to be for the Three Lions, but off the pitch the England football team’s dramatic Euro 2020 final against Italy was a huge success, drawing UK TV’s largest TV audience since the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1997.
In the UK the game was shown live on the country’s two leading free-to-air broadcast channels, BBC One and ITV, and total ratings peaked at 30.95 million just after 22:00 on 11 July as the game entered extra time. Average viewing was 29.85 million.
The delayed tournament has proved to be a smash hit on the screen. ITV’s exclusive coverage of England's semi-final victory over Denmark peaked with 27.6 million viewers across ITV, ITV Hub and STV, making it the most-watched football match ever shown on one channel. The match peaked with a 26.3 million viewers on ITV, representing an 89.3% audience share, with a whistle-to-whistle audience of 23.9 million (82.3% average share), making it the most watched match of the tournament so far.
The one-minute peak figure, calculated across TV and other smart devices including phones and laptops, also gives ITV’s England major tournaments coverage the three biggest ever single channel football match
These figures have dwarfed ratings for previous football tournaments: 27.5 million tuned in for England's defeat by Croatia in the 2018 World Cup and 26 million for England v Argentina in 1998.
