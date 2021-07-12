In the latest expansion of the social media platform in the video world, Westfield London is teaming up with short-form entertainment platform TikTok to bring the UK’s biggest creators to the centre for a unique in real life (IRL) experience in the UK’s first TikTok For You house.
The platform’s For You feed reflects preferences unique to users. The system recommends content by ranking videos based on a combination of factors – starting from interests users express as a new customer and adjusting for things they indicate they are not interested in to form a personalised For You feed.
Featuring TikTok talent across a range of different verticals including family, food and fashion, consumers will be able to experience the For You Page in real life in a house style format with different creators and activities this summer in a UK first for the brand. The 4000 sqft House with four themed rooms set over two floors will be open from 22 July – 8 August.
Celebrating community and creativity, whilst bringing the online experience into physical spaces, each room in the TikTok For You House will highlight trends born from the platform, bookable as real life sessions. Consumers can immerse themselves in the world of TikTok in a physical space at Westfield London with the UK’s most followed TikTok creators with a combined following of nearly 100 million followers, including Kyle Thomas (@kylethomas), comedian extraordinaire Ehiz Ufuah (@_ehiz), Michelin star chef Poppy O’Toole (@poppycooks), freestyle footballers Jeremy Lynch (@jeremylynch) and Ben Black (@ben).
“Creators are at the very heart of the TikTok experience, and to be able to celebrate them once again in real life with this incredible activation at Westfield London is a unique chance for our community to see the For You feed brought to life,” said Holly Harrison, fashion and retail brand partnerships, TikTok, commenting on the campaign. “The experience of video and retail are becoming increasingly intertwined and to be able to bring TikTok to life together with Westfield London was a challenge that our team relished.”
