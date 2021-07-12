Independent global distributor, Banijay Rights has announced the sale of International Emmy-nominated Israeli dramedy Fifty to French and German broadcaster Arte.
Produced by Endemol Shine Israel for Israeli broadcaster Yes TV, the Hebrew-language dramedy tells the story of 49-year-old widowed screenwriter Alona Nachmias, who is struggling to raise her three children: 22-year-old Carmel, 17-year-old Yali and 11-year-old Shira. Alona has two important goals to achieve before she turns 50; to sign a development deal for a comedy series and to have sex. By the end of the season she will achieve one of these.
Directed by award-winning director Daphna Levine, co-creator of Euphoria, the comedy drama stars Ilanit Ben-Yaakov who also starred in the original Your Honor. The eight-part series is created by novelist and screenwriter Yael Hedaya, one of the writers behind the acclaimed Israeli TV drama series Betipul (In Treatment). The series will premiere on arte.tv on 16 July 2021.
Banijay Rights is the exclusive distributor of Fifty across all platforms and has the rights to produce and license local versions of the show around the world. Fifty was nominated for an International Emmy in the Best Comedy category.
“Fifty is a witty take on the life of a 49-year-old widow as she navigates family responsibilities with attempts to land a script development, and the desire to have sex again,” remarked Isabelle Queme, SVP sales, French-speaking EMEA Banijay Rights. “Along with the emotional rollercoaster she faces going through the menopause, this story has all the elements which make life interesting, and we expect Fifty will resonate strongly with audiences across France and Germany.”
Creator and screenwriter Yael Heda added: “Fifty is inspired and fuelled by the charged particles of my life as a writer and a single mother by choice, of three children. The single part was not by choice, but the kids were. Everyone admires me for my courage, but truth is I was probably just exploring new methods of self-destruction. When I turned 50 I decided to let nature do the job, so that I can sit back and enjoy being an aging dysfunctional parent.”
