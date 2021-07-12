Production-funding and distribution agency Drive has announced a raft of ready-made factual content sales to broadcasters in Asia, with more than 35 hours of sales to channels including ViuTVsix Hong Kong, NHK Japan and CCTV China.
ViuTVsix in Hong Kong has picked up a total of six titles from Drive. Auschwitz Untold: In Colour (2 x 60’ and 1 x 90’), produced by Fulwell73 for Channel 4 and History Channel USA brings colour to original black and white archive and tells survivors’ stories, commemorating the memory of those who were murdered in the name of bigotry and hate; The Spy who Stole the Atom Bomb (1 x 60’ - pictured) from Oxford Digital Media, reveals the story of the female spy who stole Britain’s atomic secrets and gave them to the Soviets; while Building Star Trek (1 x 60’/ 120’) from Yap Films for Smithsonian and Discovery Canada, explores the cultural and technological influences this ground-breaking series had on our world today.
Also picked up by ViuTVsix are two seasons of the History of Britain (4 x 60’ plus 4 x 60’) in which Tony Robinson takes a fresh and humorous look at British history from the bottom up, produced by Blakeway for Channel 5; Volatile Earth (3 x 60’) from Blink Films for Nova and Channel 4, which sees leading natural disaster experts identify the most extreme catastrophes to have hit Earth in the last 50,000; and finally Cash in the Spare Room’ (10 x 60’), a brand new renovation series from Friel Kean Films for Discovery UK.
A further four titles have been sold to RTHK also in Hong Kong. 10 Mistakes that Sunk the Titanic (1 x 60’ / 1 x 80’) produced by Blink Films for Channel 5 reveals that there was no single factor that sent the Titanic to the bottom of the ocean - instead what sealed the ship’s fate was a cascade of multiple events; Reef Rescue (1 x 60’) produced by Merit Motions Pictures, Les Films a Cinq/CAPA PRESSE and ARTE France in association with Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and Vulcan Productions, follows the story of an international team of scientists who are developing corals that can survive the oceans of our future; and Should we Bomb Auschwitz’ (1 x 60’) from Oxford Films for BBC2 and WNET - a historical film combining drama, archive, survivor testimony, and expert voices, exploring a moral dilemma that continues to resonate today - how should we act in the face of genocide? RTHK has also taken The Good Nazi (1 x 60’) the documentary film that looks back at the exploits of a Nazi officer who risked his life to save thousands of Jews, from Emmy-winning Associated Producers in Canada for Vision TV.
Reef Rescue’ and 10 Mistakes that Sunk the Titanic have been picked up by NHK Japan while Discovery Japan has acquired Trains that Changed the World (4 x 60’) from Drive. Produced by October for Channel5, the series reveals how four iconic trains revolutionised rail travel – and inspired railway projects the world over.
Hubu Media Group for CCTV China has taken two Drive titles. First Contact: Lost Tribe of the Amazon (1 x 60’) from Ronachan Films for Channel 4 sees Filmmaker Angus Macqueen gain exclusive access to an extraordinary tribe; while Australia on Fire: Climate Emergency (1 x 60’) for Channel 4 from ITN Productions, presents a dramatic and terrifying story of the battle to save Australia from the bushfires ravaging the country, with first-hand accounts from firefighters who were on the frontlines.
All sales were secured by Drive senior sales executive Lulu Prutton who commenting on the sales said: “There continues to be a good appetite for well-made history and lifestyle programming across Asia and broadcasters whose acquisitions were on hold at the start of the pandemic are now returning to previous buying levels and budgets.”
