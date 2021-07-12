Aiming to address the increasing needs and demands for multi-platform metrics, Global data, measurement and analytics company, Nielsen has acquired Paris-based TV attribution provider and ad monitoring company TVTY.
A tech company with a presence in New York, London, Madrid, Paris and Lyon, TVTY is and operates in more than 20 countries worldwide and offers premium advertising solutions to top-tier brands. TVTY is said to bring a range of outcomes capabilities that can improve TV campaign execution. Its solutions enable advertisers and agencies to optimise their spend based on the outcomes most important to their business.
Financial terms of the purchase have not been disclosed but Nielsen said by owning TVTY it will be able to complement and expand its TV attribution and advertising intelligence services. “The acquisition of TVTY aligns to Nielsen’s strategy to deliver cross-media outcomes as a complement to audience measurement,” said Nielsen’s chief growth officer and international president Sean Cohan. “TVTY bolsters Nielsen’s ability to size an audience with analytics.
Nielsen offers marketers full-funnel search, interest and sales metrics, enabling them to operate with speed and granularity. We offer valuable data insights to plan, optimise and assess the performance of spend across channels and markets. Together we will be powering a better media future for marketers.”
TVTY CEO Eliott Reilhac added, “We believe that TV advertising will be increasingly bought and optimised based on business outcomes. We are grateful for the passionate team, partners, and clients that have allowed us to build the platform needed for this new reality. Today, we are humbled to join the Nielsen family, and we know there is no better place to achieve our vision on a global scale.”
