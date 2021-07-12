Indonesian media network Mola TV has revaled that it has used Harmonic’s VOS360 cloud streaming SaaS for its first ever live UHD HDR streaming for UEFA Euro 2020 football matches in the region.

The VOS360 platform was deployed with the aims of ensuring high levels of service reliability and real-time scaling for Mola TV's streaming service, simplifying the live streaming workflow from source to screen.

CP Lee, CTO at Mola TV, commented: “We are enormously proud that, for the first time, our viewers [were able to] watch live, high-profile sports events in UHD HDR. Mola TV has always relied on Harmonic cloud streaming solutions for its sports streaming services. As we bring more high-profile sports events such as the UEFA and EPL, Harmonic's VOS360 SaaS will be instrumental in ensuring the best possible streaming experience for our subscribers.”

Harmonic's VOS360 SaaS simplifies all stages of the media processing and delivery chain while EyeQ AI-based encoding technology on the VOS360 platform improved the streaming quality for Mola TV’s service. Supported by a DevOps team providing 24/7 monitoring and assistance, the Harmonic cloud-based platform provides high availability and reliability that is a must for live sports streaming.

Added Tony Berthaud, vice president of sales and video services, APAC, at Harmonic: “UHD HDR is a game changer in the live sports streaming environment, where video quality can easily determine the success of a service. Harmonic's VOS360 platform ensures Mola TV can securely deliver crystal-clear UHD HDR video to a large variety of devices. This assurance is crucial for operators streaming high-demand events like the UEFA Euro Championship."