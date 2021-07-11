Electric racing series Extreme E has announced the latest addition to its broadcast portfolio with Morocco’s leading state broadcasting service Société Nationale de Radiodiffusion et de Télévision (SNRT).
The Extreme E series hopes to raise awareness of the climate emergency by mixing sport with purpose to inspire change. It also aims to leave behind a long-lasting positive impact through its legacy programmes and showcase the performance of all-electric vehicles in extreme conditions, promoting their adoption of electric vehicles in the quest for a lower carbon future for the planet.
Extreme E has already completed two of its five X Prix in its inaugural season – the Desert X Prix in Saudi Arabia and Ocean X Prix in Senegal – and is now in full planning mode for its Arctic X Prix, taking place in Greenland at the end of August. The first two events have been hits on traditional TV channels and also social media platforms.
In addition to working with 75 broadcasters in 180 countries, Extreme E has developed a strong social media presence. The broadcast of the debut event in Saudi Arabia in April pulled in 18.5 million views across Extreme E’s TikTok account and the championship also acquired 60,000 new fans after partner Little Dot Studios created an exclusive 90-minute production which captured 360,000 views. Extreme E has also joined forces with video game development and entertainment company One Earth Rising to create a new channel on Twitch.tv.
SNRT has headquarters in Rabat and employs 2,300 personnel across its media platforms. In addition to the station’s menu of sporting and lifestyle programmes, SNRT claims to be known for its intrepid approach to environmental issues as well as a strong endorsement of gender-equal opportunities within its organisation. The broadcaster SNRT will be televising this year’s championship live and in full as well as the highlights, previews, reviews and its 20-part magazine programme, the Electric Odyssey - in both Arabic and French. In addition, Extreme E’s X Prix will be available to view on the Arryadia digital platform.
Commenting on the new deal, Hassan Boutabssil, head of Arryadia, Moroccan sports channel /sports rights manager at SNRT said: “Extreme E is a future facing sport with the environment, entertainment, equality and electrification at its core. Morocco has moved to renewable energy solutions and we love the way sport for purpose resonates with Extreme E.”
Extreme E chief marketing officer Ali Russell added: “SNRT and its associated channels are a great fit for our electric racing championship, and we are delighted to have secured this deal. Apart from being able to extend our excellent broadcast package to the Moroccan region, SNRT shares many of Extreme E’s core values such as gender equality and concern about the world’s climate crisis - both of which are key pillars behind our sport for purpose series.”
