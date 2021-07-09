UK infrastructure provider CityFibre is continuing apace with its aggressive gigabit broadband rollout plans and has turned its attention in the last few days to the county of Sussex in the south of England adding new impetus to its rollout in the town of Crawley.
The rollout of a £23 million town-wide full-fibre network in Crawley has taken a major step forward thanks to a new agreement between CityFibre and Crawley Borough Council which will see people living in over 9,000 homes managed by the authority among the first to connect to the gigabit infrastructure.
This has been made possible due to the is thanks to the signing of a blanket wayleave agreement, which gives CityFibre permission to connect all Crawley Borough Council properties to the new network it is building across the town. This, says the infrastructure firm, will will ensure the project can continue to go ahead smoothly and reach social housing sites as well as other homes and businesses in the area.
“Digital access is one of the major issues facing communities across the UK, and we are committed to addressing the problem,” said Anne Krausse, CityFibre’s city manager for Crawley (pictured). “The Covid-19 pandemic has shown, more than ever, just how vital a fit-for-purpose connection is for work, play and keeping in touch. The agreement we have reached with Crawley Borough Council will make a genuine difference to thousands of people living in properties across the town and we look forward to seeing them take advantage of the benefits full-fibre will bring.”
“We want to help make Crawley an even better place to live and provide great homes in neighbourhoods where our tenants can access training, skills and job opportunities,” added Councillor Peter Smith, cabinet member for planning and economic development at Crawley Borough Council. “CityFibre’s full-fibre network will be vital in ensuring Crawley has a resilient and dynamic economy for decades to come and by signing a blanket wayleave agreement, we can ensure the residents of our properties can enjoy the many benefits of the fastest and most reliable digital connectivity will bring without any delay.”
Work on Crawley’s on the full-fibre first began in December 2020 and is now almost complete in Langley Green. The rollout is currently moving south towards Gossops Green, with Northgate and Three Bridges earmarked for construction later this year. CityFibre expressed confidence that once the entire build has been completed in 2023, almost every home and business in Crawley will have access to full-fibre broadband.
The CityFibre network is not yet live but once activated, services will be available from a range of broadband providers including Giganet and No One.
The expansion of the Crawley network comes hot on the heels of a similar move in the Adur and Worthing coastal region of the county of Sussex.
The expansion of the Crawley network comes hot on the heels of a similar move in the Adur and Worthing coastal region of the county of Sussex.