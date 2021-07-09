Starz president and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch has announced the promotion of Superna Kalle to president, international networks, reflecting the premium pay platform’s continued international growth.

Kalle previously served as executive vice president for international digital networks at Starz, which she joined in 2018 to lead the international expansion of StarzPLAY, now available in 58 countries.

Reporting directly to Hirsch, Kalle will oversee the international division’s growth for Starzplay including all aspects of programming and production on StarzPLAY international original series, distribution, marketing and publicity, along with Lionsgate Play. While at Starz, Kalle has solidified Starzplay’s presence in Europe, Latin America and Canada, and continues to expand the footprint.

Hirsch commented: “Superna is an incredibly talented and strategic executive who has demonstrated her acute business expertise to help expand Starz into the global premium SVOD service it is today. She has done a superb job of building a successful international division from the ground up that has formed strategic distribution partnerships and international original productions that contribute to our company’s innovation and distinction. I look forward to even greater global growth under her continued leadership.”

Prior to joining Starz, Kalle was a senior advisor to several media companies guiding them on international SVOD strategy, digital operations, restructuring and global business development. Major clients included Starz, Lionsgate and CBS/Showtime.