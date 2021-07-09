 Evrideo to offer OOONA’s cloud-based localisation products | Infrastructure | News | Rapid TV News
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our privacy policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them. [Close]

Details

Translation, subtitling and captioning specialist OOONA has signed an API partnership with broadcast channel management service provider Evrideo.

ooonaThe agreement gives Evrideo customers access to OOONA's complete product range. thecomany says the agreement extends the feature its is  able to provide, allowing clients to concentrate on their professional skills without operational distractions.

“Localisation has always been an important element of the broadcast industry It became even more so when the world rediscovered its cultural and geographical roots during the Covid-19 pandemic," commented Nir Gilad, chief revenue officer and head of sales at Evrideo. "OOONA products closely complement the facilities we offer our customers around the world.”

Added OOONA co-founder and CEO Wayne Garb: “This is the latest in an ongoing series of technical conformance agreements designed to make our localisation platform as widely accessible as possible. OOONA’s platform can be integrated with the Evrideo workflow to become a seamless part of an existing operating environment. The OOONA platform also provides the ability to export files with the exact names that clients require.”

Verizon
Synamedia
Qligent - Vision Intelligent
Molotov
The Weather Company, an IBM Business
AJA Video

latest whitepapers

Most recent in Infrastructure