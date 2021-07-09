Translation, subtitling and captioning specialist OOONA has signed an API partnership with broadcast channel management service provider Evrideo.



The agreement gives Evrideo customers access to OOONA's complete product range. thecomany says the agreement extends the feature its is able to provide, allowing clients to concentrate on their professional skills without operational distractions.



“Localisation has always been an important element of the broadcast industry It became even more so when the world rediscovered its cultural and geographical roots during the Covid-19 pandemic," commented Nir Gilad, chief revenue officer and head of sales at Evrideo. "OOONA products closely complement the facilities we offer our customers around the world.”

Added OOONA co-founder and CEO Wayne Garb: “This is the latest in an ongoing series of technical conformance agreements designed to make our localisation platform as widely accessible as possible. OOONA’s platform can be integrated with the Evrideo workflow to become a seamless part of an existing operating environment. The OOONA platform also provides the ability to export files with the exact names that clients require.”