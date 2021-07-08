As the nation recovers from the national football team’s passage into the final of Euro 2020, broadcaster ITV has revealed that its exclusive coverage of England's semi-final victory over Denmark peaked with 27.6 million viewers across ITV, ITV Hub and STV, making it the most-watched football match ever shown on one channel.
The match peaked with a 26.3 million viewers on ITV, representing an 89.3% audience share, with a whistle-to-whistle audience of 23.9 million (82.3% average share), making it the most watched match of the tournament so far.
Overall, the coverage from 18:30 to 23:24 was watched by an average audience of 16.7 million viewers (70.6% audience share). The game also drew an additional 400,000 viewers watching on non-TV devices on ITV Hub, bringing the total audience to 17.1 million. The coverage also totalled a record 11 million streams on ITV Hub (10.5 million) and STV Player (0.5 million).
The one-minute peak figure, calculated across TV and other smart devices including phones and laptops, also gives ITV’s England major tournaments coverage the three biggest ever single channel football match audiences, with 27.5 million tuning in for England's defeat by Croatia in the 2018 World Cup and 26 million for England v Argentina in 1998.
The Euro 2020 game was also bigger than the England World Cup Semi-Final of 2018 and said ITV the biggest peak football audience ever, excluding shared broadcasts, and the biggest peak for any genre since the 2012 Olympics.
ITV also pointed out that its combined in-match audiences for the main channel in this tournament was now higher than for the BBC, with 7.237 million viewers compared with 7.160 million.
