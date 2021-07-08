With a cash injection from NielsenIQ accelerating the business into a period of rapid growth, consumer behaviour data business ViewersLogic says that it is on track to provide first of its kind, single-source data for TV viewing, online behaviour and offline shopping.
The company said that despite today’s multimedia world, research companies still measure media in silos before fusing the data points together, aiming to understand consumer behaviour. The result said ViewersLogic was high cost, poor quality, probabilistic data that fails to give businesses the information they need to make informed decisions.
By contrast, ViewersLogic data is said to provides a superior alternative to this via its consumer panel whose activity is passively monitored across TV, online and the real world. This provides a holistic view that the company assured would enable businesses to better understand consumer behaviour and how media drives action. Moreover, it said that as a result of its data, businesses can optimise their TV campaigns by understanding how each element of their marketing activity - creative / channel / daypart - impacts online ad clicks, site visits and purchases.
ViewersLogic said it would use the NielsenIQ funding to extend current services to consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies and enable them to better understand how TV advertising affects purchases in store.
“We’re delighted to be partnering with NielsenIQ at an incredibly exciting time for both businesses,” said Ronny Golan, CEO and co-founder at ViewersLogic commenting on the investment and what it means for the firm. “It is great to see that one of the leading data companies of the world bought into our single-source vision and sees it as the future of consumer data analytics. This cooperation will enable us to extend our services to CPG companies and start our international expansion.”
By contrast, ViewersLogic data is said to provides a superior alternative to this via its consumer panel whose activity is passively monitored across TV, online and the real world. This provides a holistic view that the company assured would enable businesses to better understand consumer behaviour and how media drives action. Moreover, it said that as a result of its data, businesses can optimise their TV campaigns by understanding how each element of their marketing activity - creative / channel / daypart - impacts online ad clicks, site visits and purchases.
ViewersLogic said it would use the NielsenIQ funding to extend current services to consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies and enable them to better understand how TV advertising affects purchases in store.
“We’re delighted to be partnering with NielsenIQ at an incredibly exciting time for both businesses,” said Ronny Golan, CEO and co-founder at ViewersLogic commenting on the investment and what it means for the firm. “It is great to see that one of the leading data companies of the world bought into our single-source vision and sees it as the future of consumer data analytics. This cooperation will enable us to extend our services to CPG companies and start our international expansion.”