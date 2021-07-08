Aiming to help operators and content owners manage and optimise their streaming businesses, SeaChange International has launched the StreamVid turnkey over-the-top (OTT) platform.
SeaChange says its new fully managed software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution is designed to enhances every aspect of an organisation’s streaming business and allows operators and content owners to connect directly with their subscribers. It supports a range of business and technical functions from content ingestion and management to curation and monetisation.
The StreamVid solution also uses SeaChange’s advanced advertising platform to provide targeted and personalised ad insertion capabilities for content owners – allowing them to tap into the rapidly growing streaming ad market by creating and monetising their ad inventory. Yet the system’s developer says where the system truly excels is in the full control it provides operators and content owners over content distribution, user complete lifecycle data, the ability to do cross-selling and the rich data to understand their user base.
The platform can be deployed to deliver to content platforms including connected TV, OTT, SVOD, TVOD and AVOD to all devices in 4K quality. StreamVid supports platforms and devices such as Apple iOS, Apple TV, Android TV, Android, Samsung Smart TV, Roku, RDK, Fire TV, LG, PlayStation, Safari, Chrome, Firefox and Chromecast.
“StreamVid is a complete enabling technology for streaming businesses. It allows content owners to build and own a direct, independent relationship with their consumers and to drive brand recognition, loyalty and value,” explained Chris Klimmer, senior vice president of global sales and marketing at SeaChange International.
“As a complete platform without third-party software components, StreamVid removes market entry barriers since it is being offered under a true, consumption-based, pay-as-you-grow SaaS business model. As we understand the increasing importance of advertising business models within the streaming landscape, we put a particular focus on the integration with SeaChange’s ad tech components. We are now able to help our customers increase their advertising revenues with creatives that are relevant for each individual viewer.”
