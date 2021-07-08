



Infrastructure provider CityFibre is claiming that the rollout of district-wide full-fibre gigabit broadband in the UK region of West Sussex has taken a major leap forward thanks to an agreement it has struck with Worthing Homes.

Worthing Homes has over 3,783 properties housing 10,000 customers in the Sussex coastal area. It aims to provide affordable rented homes, key worker accommodation, low-cost shared ownership, sheltered housing and new homes for local people.



In the partnership, former altnet turned largest independent gigabit broadband provider CityFibre is investing £25 million to bring gigabit connectivity to the area, meaning residents living in properties owned and managed by Worthing Homes will gain access full-fibre broadband connectivity capable of gigabit speeds. The rollout will commence in the West Sussex towns of Goring, Tarring and Salvington will be among the first to access full-fibre services, with plans to progress build towards the Broadwater area of east Worthing in the latter half of this year.



CityFibre expressed confidence that once the entire build has been completed in 2023, almost every home and business in Adur and Worthing will have access to full-fibre broadband. It also said that it has continued to make swift progress on the district-wide rollout and to reach social housing sites as well as other homes and businesses in the area. “Over the last year, our broadband connections have truly been a lifeline as we adapt to new ways of working, socialising and entertaining,” said adrian smith, cityfibre’s city manager for Adur and Worthing.



“We are looking forward to connecting more and more members of the community to our network so they can reap benefits that come with a first-class and future-proof full-fibre connection. “This agreement with Worthing Homes will help us to take the next step forward in the digital transformation of the area, making it one of the best-connected districts in the country. I must say, it’s heartening to hear feedback from residents already benefiting from gigabit-speed connectivity and seeing first-hand the difference it can make to their lives.”



CCN Communications Ltd is delivering the project on CityFibre’s behalf. The team is working closely with CityFibre, Adur & Worthing Council and West Sussex County Council to manage any disruption and using modern build techniques to ensure a fast and efficient rollout. Companies providing broadband services to the first residents connected to the new CityFibre network in the Adur & Worthing region include Zen Internet, TalkTalk and No One, Giganet and the residential offering from Trunk Broadband. Other internet service providers (ISPs) are set to join the network soon.