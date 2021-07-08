Eco-conscious electric motorsport series Extreme E has announced that National Geographic will televise its magazine programmes - How to Build a Race Car, The Electric Dream and Climate Changers - as well as all of its debut season X Prixs on a delayed basis in its Latin American region.

By racing fully electric 550bhp SUVs in some of the world’s most remote locations, Extreme E aims to highlight climate change. Its inaugural season has already seen two events – the first in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, in April followed more recently by Dakar, Senegal.

Alongside the racing, the team at Extreme E also implements Legacy Programmes within the regions it visits in order to bring about positive change. These include working with the Senegalese community to plant one million mangrove trees and co-ordinating building improvements in local schools, through to beach clean-ups (plastic waste removal) and turtle conservation in Saudi Arabia.

Ali Russell, chief marketing officer at Extreme E, said: “Extreme E is delighted to have secured National Geographic as a broadcaster. The channel is famed for its brilliant and fascinating documentaries on science, adventure, nature and environmental topics, all of which are subjects close to the heart of our championship.

“As well as our great racing, Extreme E is in essence, a ground-breaking adventure for all of us. I believe that the stories behind the series, the people involved, our legacy projects and even the history of our floating centrepiece, the St. Helena, will delight and inspire National Geographic’s audiences. Coupled with our on-going scientific research into the effects of climate change and what can be done to lessen the terrible damage that its causing, makes for a broadcast that is as captivating as it is eye-opening and we want to share this with as many people as possible.”

The series now moves on to Greenland (28-29 August) with the final two race locations to be confirmed.